5 more die of COVID-19 in Forsyth County. Death toll in county nears 200.

Forsyth County reported five deaths and 217 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the state Department of Health and Human Services said.
Forsyth has had 190 COVID-19 related deaths, including 12 reported over the past four days and 24 deaths so far in December.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
The overall case count for Forsyth is 16,785, including 3,264 so far in December.
In the past week, Forsyth has experienced a record daily high of 346 cases on Dec. 9, along 329 reported Friday and 304 Sunday.
Forsyth is listed by DHHS as in the red category for critical community spread, the highest level on the state's alert system.
Statewide, the daily case count reported for Monday was 4,770, down from 6,153 reported Sunday and the daily high of 7,540 reported Friday.
The overall statewide total is 441,365.
There were 32 additional deaths reported in the state for an overall total of 5,855.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Friday that the current wave of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths is linked to people gathering for Thanksgiving.
Cohen and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, have urged North Carolinians to get tested before attending any Christmas and New Year's Day gathering outside their immediate household.
Gov. Roy Cooper said last week that "you can see that North Carolina’s trends are alarming. The virus is upon us with a rapid viciousness like we haven’t seen before.”
As a result, Cooper issued Executive Order No. 181, which asks people to stay in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew began Friday and is set to end Jan. 8.
The order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to end all on-premises services at 10 p.m. Take-out, delivery, drive-thru and curbside services are permitted during the curfew hours.
The order also stops on-premises alcohol sales at 9 p.m., whether at a bar or restaurant, or by a vendor.
Trends
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Each metric has been going in the wrong direction for weeks.
Statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations were at 2,553 at 11:30 a.m. Monday, up 33 from Sunday, but down from the record daily high of 2,577 reported Saturday.
Sunday was the first time in 16 days that North Carolina has not reported a daily record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator, and I am very concerned about where we're going to be as a state in two to three weeks," Cohen said last week.
The Triad region had another record high for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at 755, down four Sunday's pandemic high of 759. The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past eight weeks.
The state's positivity rate was at 11.6% based on 52,479 tests conducted Saturday. That's just below the record high of 11.7% set on Dec. 7 and Thursday.
The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was at 12.5% out of about 1,450 tests on Saturday. The daily record was 12.7% reported for Thursday.
According to Forsyth public health officials, as of 1:15 p.m. Monday, 80% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 have recovered, or 13,437 out of 16,785.
There are a record 3,518 active cases in the county.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total statewide case count is up 106% from 214,684 to 441,365. The death toll is up 62.3% from 3,608 to 5,855.
