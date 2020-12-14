5 more die of COVID-19 in Forsyth County. Death toll in county nears 200.

Statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations were at 2,553 at 11:30 a.m. Monday, up 33 from Sunday, but down from the record daily high of 2,577 reported Saturday.

Sunday was the first time in 16 days that North Carolina has not reported a daily record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator, and I am very concerned about where we're going to be as a state in two to three weeks," Cohen said last week.

The Triad region had another record high for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at 755, down four Sunday's pandemic high of 759. The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past eight weeks.

The state's positivity rate was at 11.6% based on 52,479 tests conducted Saturday. That's just below the record high of 11.7% set on Dec. 7 and Thursday.

The percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results was at 12.5% out of about 1,450 tests on Saturday. The daily record was 12.7% reported for Thursday.

According to Forsyth public health officials, as of 1:15 p.m. Monday, 80% of Forsyth residents infected by COVID-19 have recovered, or 13,437 out of 16,785.

There are a record 3,518 active cases in the county.