A major manufacturer in Lexington is moving forward with its $50 million expansion

Egger Wood Products said Thursday it is proceeding with the next expansion of its Lexington laminate-floor manufacturing plant, adding up to 40 jobs and spending $50 million to build a recycling center and add another production line.

The Austrian company announced plans in July 2017 for its $700 million, 1-million-square-foot plant, which opened in September 2020.

As of Thursday, Egger said its Lexington workforce is at 450 — 50 more than it projected would be created in a $300 million Phase 1 expected to take six years.

Overall, it has pledged to have 770 employees at full production capacity in 2035.

Egger said the latest capital investment will be comprised of $30 million for the recycling center and $20 million for the planned third production line projected to be operational by the end of 2022.

Egger's customers include those in the furniture, wood distribution, building and do-it-yourself industries.

The third line was added in part to help Egger address supply chain disruptions, particularly for its growing U.S. and Canadian marketplaces.