AAA Self Storage affiliate pays $4 million for Greensboro property

A Greensboro storage campus has been bought for $4.04 million by a group affiliated with AAA Self Storage, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The lots are: a 2.03-acre tract at 3700-A Old Battleground Road; and a 1.77-acre tract at 3704 Old Battleground.

The buyer is AAA Storage Management 27 LLC, while the seller is Battleground Storage LLC, also of Greensboro.

The facility becomes AAA Self Storage’s ninth in Greensboro. It has five in High Point, two in Kernersville and one each in Browns Summit, Clemmons, Jamestown, Thomasville and Winston-Salem.

