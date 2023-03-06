An activist hedge-fund group is attempting to apply pressure on Primo Water Corp.'s board of directors to add its four representatives even though it holds just a 1.5% stake in the company.

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC, based in Beverly Hills, Calif, issued its demands Monday in a letter to shareholders.

The hedge fund called itself a "significant shareholder" in Primo even though its 1.43 million shares ranks 22nd in ownership by MSNMoney.com.

BlackRock has the largest stake at just more than 13 million shares, or 8.1% of the $160.75 million outstanding shares.

At the proposed four board representatives, Legion would control 40% of the 10-member board.

Legion said in its statement that "we have attempted to meaningfully engage with the Primo management team on multiple occasions around accelerating growth and improving profitability, but have seen little action taken by the company’s board of directors."

"We believe this lack of progress is a symptom of a stale board that lacks the skills required to drive significant performance improvement and has enabled a culture of complacency at the highest levels of the company."

Legion said it has nominated four representatives in part because of its claims of "a history of underperformance" by the current board.

"We believe that substantial shareholder-driven change in the boardroom is long overdue and necessary at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders in order for Primo to achieve its full potential."

Primo could not be immediately reached for comment on the Legion announcement.

On Feb. 23, Primo released its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2022 financial report in which it had a modest increase in fourth-quarter sales.

Primo had adjusted net income of $25.3 million and adjusted earnings of 16 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 17 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecast.

For the full year, net income was $29.8 million and adjusted net income was $108.2 million.

“Fiscal year 2022 was another successful year for our pure-play water company,” Tom Harrington, Primo’s chief executive, said in a statement.

“The continued investment in our digital platforms, increased dispenser sell-through driving connectivity of dispensers to our water solutions, and continued optimization of our route-based operations provides a strong foundation to achieve our long-term growth targets.”

Cott Corp., operating out of Tampa, Fla., completed its $775 million purchase of Primo of Winston-Salem in March 2020, keeping the Primo corporate name and brand.

In September and October 2019, Legion submitted letters to Primo shareholders that were harshly critical of then-chief executive Matt Sheehan, then chairman and founder Billy Prim and several board members. Sheehan succeeded Prim as chief executive in May 2017.

Legion owned at that time 9.1% of Primo, or 3.57 million shares, trailing only Capital Research Global Investors of Los Angeles, which held a 10.6% stake.

On Monday, Legion said "it is very excited about Primo’s future. We believe Primo has attractive end markets in the water business and a strong market position in the United States.

"We believe that over the next decade households could increasingly turn to Primo for their hydration needs as municipal water sources are woefully in need of repair given that unsafe drinking water unfortunately generates new headlines with an alarming frequency.

"The market opportunity for Primo has never been stronger, and the right board is needed to capitalize on it."

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said Legion's main goal may be to persuade Blackrock and Vanguard , s the two largest shareholders in Primo, to support their push for new directors.

"While I am always an advocate for a strong board that truly represents shareholder interests, the stock performance has been relatively flat over the last year or so, which is not out of step with the broader market," Gray said.

"While clearly there is a communication gap between Primo and Legion, I think Legion may have difficulty making their case given that the stock has held up during a market downturn, and they increased their dividend in February."

"I would think that this coming year will be a better barometer of both the company’s ability to execute and the board’s ability to affect proper governance and oversight," Gray said.