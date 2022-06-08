Adams Farm apartment complex sold for $80.5 million

The residential real-estate arm of Related Cos. has paid $80.5 million to purchase the New Madison at Adams Farm complex in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The sale is one of the largest Triad apartment financial transactions in recent history.

The properties involve a 30-acre tract at 5205 Mackay Road and a 16.0-acre tract at 1912-1950 Adams Farm Parkway.

The combined complex contains 500 apartment units.

The buyer is 5202 Fox Hunt Drive LLC, an affiliate of Related Fund Management of New York City.

The sellers are MDO Madison LLC, S&O Madison LLC and MDO Adams Farm Investors LLC, all of Newport Beach, Calif.

