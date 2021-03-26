Additional seating capacity leaves bars, restaurants appreciative, but wanting more

For more than a year, Tiffany Howell has been envisioning a return to full capacity settings at her Winston-Salem venues.
Howell owns Burke Street Pub at 1110 Burke St. and Tee Time Sports & Spirits at 3040 Healy Drive.
Ilir Llanaj, owner of Cagney’s Kitchen at 2201 Cloverdale Ave., also has looked forward to a return to normalcy.
With each small reopening step taken in recent months, Howell and Llanaj have tried to avoid getting their hopes up too much while keeping their irritation with the delays on simmer instead of boil.
Gov. Roy Cooper amended an executive order Tuesday to allow for private bars and night clubs to expand from the 30% indoor capacity they gained on Feb. 26.
Restaurants can go from 50% to 75% indoor seating capacity and fully open for outdoor seating.
That's why Howell is equally thankful and wanting more for her establishments.
Meanwhile, Llanaj said that reopening restaurants to 75% indoor capacity "doesn't make any sense mathematically or economically. Whoever made that decision doesn't know much about the restaurant business."
"You cannot have the six feet (social distancing) and have 75% indoors. It doesn't work, which is why I am keeping at 50%."
Cooper acknowledged that some businesses will not be able to reach their maximum occupancy allowed by his order.
Howell said that "although we are still not being treated as equals to the other ABC establishments that have been operating indoors at 50% capacity since last May, the late-night hours will allow for us to regain some traction and give people more opportunity to come visit us."
"We have had plans in place since May to use all of our space, indoors and outdoors, to safely accommodate our patrons."
Danielle Bull, owner of Bull's Tavern, said she spent much of Thursday conducting staffing interviews.
"At under 50% capacity and closing at 11 p.m., our skeleton staff was sufficient," Bull said.
"But with the curfew being lifted, I can add several more positions.
"I would never ask my staff to work 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. multiple days in a row," Bull said. "It’s not healthy for them or the business."
In addition to the capacity changes, Cooper’s order also removed the 11 p.m. curfew on sales of alcoholic beverages at bars, restaurants and other establishments.
At Wise Man Brewing at 826 Angelo Brothers Ave., Dalton and Katherine Hummer of Winston-Salem sat at an outdoor table about 6:30 p.m. with their infant son, Crawford, and two friends.
When they were asked if whether they would stay out later since the curfew has been lifted, Dalton Hummer looked at his son and said, “We are kind of his mercy at this point.”
Katherine Hummer summed it up this way: “If we get a baby sitter, we will stay out later.”
Garrett Whitaker of Kernersville, who also sat outside at Wise Man Brewing, offered another view about the curfew.
“I’m kind of a homebody, so the mandate doesn’t mean very much to me anyway,” Whitaker said.
He said he would consider staying out later when everyone gets vaccinated.
“I want to play it safe,” Whitaker said.
Do the math
Llanaj said the Cagney's Kitchen at Cloverdale has an indoor seating capacity of 112.
However, he said it was rare pre-pandemic to have more than 90 customers at a time since some of his 30 tables could have just one or two diners.
"It was typically 70% to 80% capacity at a time during good days, so we're now at 15 of 30 tables and about 50 customers maximum," Llanaj said.
Llanaj said reducing the social distancing to three feet would help toward making it feasible to have 100% indoor seating capacity.
Vivian Joiner, co-owner of Sweet Potatoes, said the 75% indoor seating capacity also won't provide much additional business, though being at 100% outdoors has the owners strategizing how to add service.
"We have some flexibility indoors because we have only tables, but there's only so many ways you can configure things and keep six feet of distance," Joiner said. "We want to add outdoor capacity, but right now we're lacking enough staff to make it work."
Joiner said the restaurant would need to hire at least three kitchen staff and three wait staff to handle 100% capacity.
"We believe our customer base will continue to return as we are allowed to serve more customers," Joiner said. "We don't want to hire just anyone. We want to get back to what we do best — provide good food in a friendly atmosphere in a way that is safe."
Joiner said that realistically, it will take waiting until Cooper feels comfortable rescinding the statewide mask mandate before she considers returning to pre-pandemic restaurant hours.
Sweet Potatoes was open Tuesdays through Sundays pre-pandemic, but now operates from noon to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
"Normal will be something different for everyone," Joiner said. "We'd like to add another day or two back when we have the staff to do that comfortably."
Treated unfairly?
Howell said bars and night clubs continue to be unfairly treated compared with restaurants, distilleries, breweries and wineries that are allowed to expand from 50% to 75% indoor capacity and up to 100% outdoor capacity.
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, have said consistently during the pandemic that they separated bars and private clubs from other establishments serving alcoholic beverages because "the potential spread of COVID-19 can be significant there" in terms of crowded settings and limited mask wearing.
On Tuesday, Cohen said that "activities and settings are lower risk when they involve interacting with fewer people, being outside, keeping masks on the entire time, keeping interactions with people short (under 15 minutes), staying physically distant, and avoiding singing, yelling and cheering.”
Frustrated with the pace of reopening for bars and night clubs, Bull and Howell chose to become plaintiffs in December in a lawsuit targeting the COVID-19 restrictions on bars in a Cooper executive order at that time.
The lawsuit has 17 plaintiffs listed, including four each from Forsyth and Guilford counties and an Asheville piano bar.
The plaintiffs claim Cooper's executive orders affecting bars and certain private bar permit holders have made it "unprofitable to operate" and that each plaintiff has "suffered financial damages due to the closing" of their business.
Bull, a leading organizer of the N.C. Bar Owners Association, said Cooper's lifting of the on-premise 11 p.m. curfew for bars and night clubs "helps to level the playing field for us all."
"But, leaving the bars behind at 50% capacity after 12 months of being closed is another hurdle we will strive to overcome," she said.
Bull said she has been encouraged by how many bars have made operating at 30% indoor capacity work.
"Private bars have proven the ability to abide by the same safety measures as the restaurants, breweries, country clubs and wineries," Bull said.
Finding a balance
Jamie Bartholomaus, president and co-owner of Foothills Brewing, said he understands the reopening frustrations of his bar and night club colleagues.
"While the change in capacity helps to allow more people, still being limited by 6-foot spacing does make it harder to reach 75% capacity," Bartholomaus said.
Part of the solution, he said, is adding or rehiring staff.
"We want to be able to serve the increase in customers the best we can, as well as helping to ensure we are able to continue following state health department protocols, so our customers can have a safe and healthy time while visiting with Foothills," Bartholomaus said.
Ending the 11 p.m. curfew is a pivotal benefit, Bartholomaus said, since "our customers won’t have to rush in or out, and they can have a more relaxed experience while enjoying our food and beverage selections."
Bartholomaus said allowing up to 75% indoor capacity at the Footnote coffee shop makes the resumption of hosting more medium-sized celebrations and gatherings more financially viable.
On best behavior
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday he is in favor of reopening in stages as safely and prudently as possible.
However, he expressed concerns about restaurants reopening at up to 75% indoor seating capacity and bars at 50% indoor capacity.
"The bars will be open longer with the 11 p.m. curfew being lifted," Ohl said. "These are places where people get together indoors and in smaller places. We know from case-control studies that the risk of getting coronavirus from such a setting, at least in a restaurant, is two to three times higher than retail establishments.
"Bars are going to be even higher than that, particularly bars that aren't following through with their capacity limits."
Ohl said that individuals "who tend to go to those areas are people who largely haven't been vaccinated yet."
"Either their priority group hasn't come up yet because they are young and healthy, or they are not interested in getting the vaccine," he said.
"Those groups of people are going to be driving an increase in cases," Ohl said, though he said not at the levels seen last summer or January.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said there remain concerns about individuals gathering in tight indoor spaces.
"There's some risk there," Priest said. "What the governor is trying to balance is the safety of the citizens, the increasing amount of vaccine and the ability to be social distance in those kinds of spaces with the needs of the business community."
"That's all a hard equation that I think (the Cooper administration) has managed pretty darn well for a year now."
"We know those spaces have highest level of risk, so people need to be aware of their own risks," Priest said. "I would encourage before they go into those settings to make sure you get vaccinated and continue to do all the safety behaviors we've been talking about."
