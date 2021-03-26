Additional seating capacity leaves bars, restaurants appreciative, but wanting more

Vivian Joiner, co-owner of Sweet Potatoes, said the 75% indoor seating capacity also won't provide much additional business, though being at 100% outdoors has the owners strategizing how to add service.

"We have some flexibility indoors because we have only tables, but there's only so many ways you can configure things and keep six feet of distance," Joiner said. "We want to add outdoor capacity, but right now we're lacking enough staff to make it work."

Joiner said the restaurant would need to hire at least three kitchen staff and three wait staff to handle 100% capacity.

"We believe our customer base will continue to return as we are allowed to serve more customers," Joiner said. "We don't want to hire just anyone. We want to get back to what we do best — provide good food in a friendly atmosphere in a way that is safe."

Joiner said that realistically, it will take waiting until Cooper feels comfortable rescinding the statewide mask mandate before she considers returning to pre-pandemic restaurant hours.

Sweet Potatoes was open Tuesdays through Sundays pre-pandemic, but now operates from noon to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.