Adele Knits plans job fair for Winston-Salem plant

Adele Knits Inc. will conduct an outside job fair for its Winston-Salem manufacturing plant from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The plant is at 3300 Old Lexington Road.
Adele Knits specializes in supplying material for the automotive and apparel industry, as well as the U.S. military.
Available are entry-level jobs and for experienced machine operators. New hires can make up to $19 an hour with benefits.
For more information, call 336-331-4805 or email to afrye@adeleknits.com.
336-727-7376
