 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adele Knits plans job fair for Winston-Salem plant
0 comments

Adele Knits plans job fair for Winston-Salem plant

{{featured_button_text}}

Adele Knits Inc. will conduct an outside job fair for its Winston-Salem manufacturing plant from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The plant is at 3300 Old Lexington Road.

Adele Knits specializes in supplying material for the automotive and apparel industry, as well as the U.S. military.

Available are entry-level jobs and for experienced machine operators. New hires can make up to $19 an hour with benefits.

For more information, call 336-331-4805 or email to afrye@adeleknits.com.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Getting ahead of taxes in retirement accounts

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News