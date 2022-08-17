Advance retailer Bird & Co. leads Triad in Inc. 5000 ranking for 2022

The 2022 edition of the Inc. 5000 list contains eight Triad companies, down one from the previous report.

The annual list was released Tuesday. It ranks the fastest growing companies in the United States in terms of their growth rate.

There was one company from Forsyth County: automotive sector Strickland's Enterprises in Winston-Salem at No. 504 with a 1,238% growth rate.

The top-ranked Triad company is retailer Bird & Co. of Advance, ranked No. 128 with a 3,566% growth rate.

The other Triad companies are: business products and services company Hello Seven of Summerfield (No. 753 with a 841% growth rate); advertising and marketing company EmberTribe of Greensboro (No. 4,326 with a 105% growth rate); Go-Forth Pest Control of Greensboro (No. 4,688 with a 91% growth rate); software company Legal Templates of Greensboro (No. 4,809 with an 86% growth rate); advertising and marketing company Stratagon of High Point (No. 4,827 with an 86% growth rate); and Worldwide Insurance Network of Greensboro (No. 5,000 with an 80% growth rate).

The top-ranked company for North Carolina is Livingood Daily, a health products anufacturer based in Cary at No. 6 with a 38,448% growth rate. There were 133 North Carolina companies listed, up from 85 in the 2021 ranking.