Advocacy group for bars calls Phase 3 reopening 'pointless"

"To have 20 customers, a bar would need to have at least 60 seats outside, or 3,000 square feet of patio space. Out of 93 bars surveyed by the (association), only six qualify to have more than 20 customers. Fifty-nine have a dozen outside seats or fewer."

The association continued to question why private bars are being held to a different standard than restaurants that serve alcoholic beverages and breweries that have been open to alcohol service since May 22.

“This is a slap in the face,” association president Zack Medford said.

“Serving food does not protect you from COVID-19. Ninety percent of the bars in North Carolina can’t possibly afford to open under this new guidance. Many have no outdoor seating at all.

"We urge the governor to incorporate the proposed NCBATA Health & Safety Guidance and allow bars to open indoors at 50% capacity — just like our competitors.”

“Bars are ready to open safely, and we know how to do it," Medford said. "We just need a real chance.”

Several local bars said in July and August they had gotten some relief from federal Paycheck Protection Program loans and from unemployment benefits.