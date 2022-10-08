Advocacy group launches online survey to learn what working women need, want to succeed

A Forsyth County nonprofit advocacy group has launched an online survey that aims to go beyond gathering the opinions of local working women.

The volunteer-led REACH Women’s Network wants the survey results to serve as a guide star for economic developers, a tool for corporate recruitment and retention, and a window for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The survey is at surveymonkey.com/r/women-work-ws. Organizers say it takes about 10-15 minutes and will be active through Oct. 31.

Women living and/or working in Forsyth, including those who are self-employed, are invited to participate.

Among the topics are workplace flexibility and benefits, workplace culture, job satisfaction, career advancement, and work/life integration.

Carol Reeve, a founding member of REACH and president of marketing agency Girl on the Roof, said the groups encourage women from all walks of life and working professions to participate “because the more information we get and more representative of working women in the community, the more actionable the data becomes.”

“We don’t want to make assumptions about what women want and need,” Reeve said. “We believe opinions are shifting and reshaping over time.

“This survey enables women to tell us — anonymously — how they feel about various aspects of their work and personal lives — their challenges, preferences.

“What workplace benefits are more valuable, less valuable? Do they prefer a four-day workweek, work from home, summer Fridays, job sharing?”

Background

REACH (which stands for Recognize, Encourage, Advance and Connect Her) was founded in late 2017 and has 115 members.

Questions were developed by volunteers from REACH, along with guidance from Girl on the Roof and Forsyth Futures.

Results and analysis, to be conducted by Forsyth Futures, will be shared publicly at the REACH Women’s conference in April.

Reeve said the goal is to assess the priorities, preferences and challenges cited in the survey, “and pass that information — anonymously of course — along to employers and economic development organizations so they can take that data and make it actionable.”

“We will be able to slice and dice the data according to industry, nonprofits, small business to see if any patterns stand out to us.”

Reeve said the survey will assess the overall climate for working women related to gender equity.

“If the results are generally positive, this can be a great marketing tool for Forsyth County companies and economic developers who are looking to attract businesses to our area.

“If there are areas of concern, we hope to empower employers with information that will help improve workplaces for women.”

Reeve said REACH officials believe the timing is right for the survey in part because “we have lost a lot of jobs to other cities, particularly Charlotte with corporate headquarters, and other shifts.”

“We want to position Forsyth County as a community where professional women and working women thrive. There’s a lot of growth potential here, and attracting good employers is a part of reaching that potential.

“We have to develop and attract the talent pool here, including spouses who follow their husband or wife here. As that happens, we believe more employers will choose to either stay here or relocate to Forsyth.”

Walking the walk

Reeve counts herself in that category with Girls on the Roof, relocating her business and family here as a by-product of visiting local friends.

“I am finding more and more professional women who are moving here for jobs and they settle in here and say, ‘this is awesome.’”

REACH plans to repeat the survey in two to three years to show progress on key indicators.

“Research is clear that organizations with women in positions of leadership are more profitable, more innovative and have greater employee retention,” said Julia Townsend, a founding member and co-president of REACH.

“We need women at every organizational level across our community, and we need to equip organizations to effectively support them.”

Part of what the survey organizers say they hope to learn is how local working women were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Great Resignation trend of those leaving the workforce to take care of family members or health reasons.

“It’s been clear that the pandemic affected women more then men because women, more often than not, had to leave their jobs because they had to be home with children who no longer were in schoolrooms.

“We felt that as we’re coming out of COVID that it would be the right time to determine what women need to stay in the workforce and get back in the workforce, particularly to thrive and climb into positions of leadership.”

When possible, questions were benchmarked against previous studies conducted locally (Women’s Fund of Winston-Salem) and nationally (including, but not limited to, McKinsey & Company and Deloitte).

“This will allow for the comparison of women’s challenges and opinions in Winston-Salem to those of women nationally,” Reeve said.

Although employers are encouraged to promote and distribute the survey to their female-identifying employees, no corporate dollars are being used for the survey.

“This helps ensure the integrity of the survey design, analysis and reporting,” Reeve said.

“To ensure confidentiality, the survey will not collect names or employers’ names.”

REACH also hosts regular networking events and workshops, including its annual conference. More information is available at reachwomensnetwork.org.

Among the funding contributors are the Richard J. Reynolds, III and Marie M. Reynolds Foundation, Twin City Development Foundation and Woody Clinard.