The first glimpse of the financial status of Advocate Health — the nation's fifth-largest health-care system — showed $10.4 million in core operating income for the first quarter.

The report, posted Tuesday, disclosed that Advocate had $610.4 million in investment income gains that contributed to an overall $578.7 million in excess revenue over expenses.

In a not-for-profit organization, “excess revenue” is analogous to “profit” in a for-profit organization.

Not-for-profit health-care systems, such as Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc., depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines.

Advocate debuted Dec. 2 representing the completed merger of Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora. The system is based in Charlotte with former Atrium chief executive Eugene Woods serving as co-chief executive.

Baptist operates under the Advocate umbrella.

Advocate issued its overall quarterly report on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org, as well as individually from Atrium and Baptist.

EMMA reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about 10 to 11 weeks after the quarter ended.

The overall Advocate system reported $7.54 billion in revenue, representing $6.37 million in patient revenue, $870.8 million in "other" revenue and $301.2 million in "capitation" revenue.

According to LawInsider.com, capitation revenue represents all payments from managed care organizations, "where payment is made periodically on a per member basis for the partial or total medical care needs of a patient, co-payments and all HMO incentive bonuses."

In terms of expenses, sales, wage and benefits were $4.42 billion, along with $1.52 billion in supplies and drugs, and $1.21 billion in purchased services and other expenses. Purchased services has represented primarily travel nurse expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advocate spent $334.8 million on capital investments during the quarter.

Baptist and Atrium

For Baptist, it had $18.8 million in excess revenue over expenses for the first quarter.

That represented a $20.5 million operating loss and just under $40 million in investment income gains.

Baptist had $1.15 billion in operating revenues, including $910.4 million in core patient service revenue, and $1.17 billion in operating expenses.

The financial report combines reports for N.C. Baptist Hospital, Wake Forest University Health Sciences and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and all their affiliates.

Baptist's utilization report showed a 9.8% jump in outpatient visits to 523,536, a 14.4% increase in emergency department visits to 53,584, an 11.8% gain in inpatient visits to 15,862, and 10.5% climb in total operating room cases to 16,112.

For Atrium, it had $253.7 million in excess revenue over expenses for the first quarter.

That represented a $10.8 million in operating income and $274.8 million in investment income gains.

Atrium had $2.08 billion in operating revenues, including $1.88 billion in core patient service revenue, and $2.07 billion in operating expenses.

S&P rating upgrade

In a separate EMMA filing Tuesday, Baptist reported that S&P Global Ratings had raised its rating from "AA-" to "AA" on debt issued by the N.C. Medical Care Commission for Baptist's Obligated Group.

S&P also raised by the same levels Atrium Health's rating through Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority.

In both instances, S&P said the outlook remains "stable."

The rating covers six sets of bonds issued by Wake Forest Baptist's Obligated Group. The report was posted May 22.

For Baptist, it is the first rating upgrade since December 2020 when it was raised from "A" to "AA-."

For S&P Global, an "AAA" rating is its highest. S&P Global says that rating signifies the group's ability to meet its financial commitments on the bonds "is extremely strong."

"An obligation rated 'AA' differs from the highest-rated obligations only to a small degree. The capacity to meet its financial commitments on the obligation is very strong."

S&P Global said an "A" rating "is somewhat more susceptible to the adverse effects of changes in circumstances and economic conditions than obligations in higher-rated categories. However, the obligor's capacity to meet its financial commitments on the obligation is still strong."

In the May 22 posting, S&P credit analyst Patrick Zagar cited the rating upgrade "reflects our view of the credit strength of the consolidated Advocate Health: an extremely broad and diverse service area spanning several noncontiguous states, a robust and diverse medical staff with numerous academic relationships, including full integration with Winston-Salem based Wake Forest Baptist."

When referring to the stable outlook, Zagar said it "reflects our view that Advocate Health's increased geographic diversity and scale, coupled with healthy balance sheet measures, lend stability to the rating during periods of operating stress and early integration efforts.

"The outlook is further reflective of our view that the system likely returns to positive operations in fiscal 2023 with its combined strength, along with management's disciplined approach to integration and achieving synergies, positioning it well to address secular sector profitability pressures."