Aircraft manufacturer project may land soon at PTI. Press conference set for Wednesday, sources say..

The Triad may learn next week whether Boom Supersonic, an aspiring Denver-based airplane manufacturer, is at the heart of a potential high-yield economic-development project at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Sources have told the Winston-Salem Journal and Greensboro News & Record that a press conference involving Gov. Roy Cooper has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Greensboro airport. The sources declined to be identified.
The N.C. Commerce Department and Piedmont Triad Airport Authority had no comment on the potential economic-development announcement. The governor's office could not be immediately reached for comment.
The press conference appears to involve “Project Thunderbird," a potential economic-investment project that surfaced out of the blue in November involving a $500 million capital investment and at least 1,750 jobs paying an average annual wage of $60,000.
At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners will hold a special virtual public hearing to consider incentives for "a manufacturing corporation" that would create 1,761 jobs and invest up to $500 million "in the Greensboro area."
The performance-based Guilford incentives would be 80% of the manufacturer's eligible taxes for 10 years, according to a legal notice released by the county.
Melvin "Skip" Alston, the board's chairman, would not confirm Friday the company is Boom, but said the project is "gonna be great for Greensboro."
Meanwhile, the Greensboro City Council will hold a "special" public hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday "for an economic development incentive to an unnamed corporation." The meeting will be at the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.
In December, the commissioners approved $2 million for PTI "to support infrastructure costs related to economic development."
If the project comes to fruition, construction is projected to begin in 2022.
Boom says on its website that its Overture supersonic airplane is slated “to roll out in 2025, fly in 2026 and expected to carry passengers by 2029.”
PTI has a nearly 1,000-acre aerospace site available, one of four megasites being marketed by Piedmont Triad Partnership and Carolina Core.
“The property, connected to the airport by a new taxiway bridge, has already received preliminary approval for development by the EPA and is ready to host a major tenant," according to the Carolina Core website.
JDIG connection
Also potentially related to the Boom project is a regularly scheduled meeting of the state's Economic Investment Committee at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The committee is required to approve JDIG proposals submitted by Commerce.
Because the committee typically makes public a high-level breakdown of JDIG proposals, the governor's office tends to send out a news release within an hour following a JDIG approval.
On Dec. 6, the committee approved a JDIG offer worth up to $320 million in performance-based incentives for what could be the biggest single capital investment in state history.
A few hours later, Toyota Motor North America Inc. announced at a Cooper news conference that it had chosen the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite for a $1.29 billion production plant with 1,750 employees initially when production begins in 2025.
Cooper was accompanied by Toyota officials and state legislative and local leaders.
Toyota Battery Manufacturing N.C. will build lithium batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles.
How we got here
Most of the public details about Project Thunderbird to date are found in the final version of House Bill 334 that Cooper signed into law on Dec. 6.
The bill appropriates $106.75 million in state Job Development Investment Grant funds for fiscal 2021-22 to “a high-yield project for an airplane manufacturer” at PTI.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said Nov. 29 on the House floor that the Project Thunderbird inclusion in HB334 “is something we all should be proud of. It is a very exciting project and should give a real boost to that area for the manufacturing sites that we’ve lost.”
Lambeth has said the potential airport project will be “a game changer for this area and PTI.” He said Friday he did not have an update on the project.
Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and House majority whip, has said the PTI project “would be transformative in the sense that it would bring many high paying jobs to our region.”
“I would submit that success brings more success. As advance manufacturing continues to flourish in our region, you are going to see other companies invest in our area. You are probably going to see ancillary companies locate here.”
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported on Dec. 8 — quoting five unidentified business and state government officials — that a Boom decision could be made within 30 to 90 days.
Also on Dec. 8, two Triad elected or economic officials — who declined to be identified — said it was their understanding that Boom is the potential airplane manufacturer.
When asked about the news reports, Boom said in a Dec. 8 statement that it repeated Friday that it “does not comment on speculation or rumors.” Boom was founded in 2015 by a former Groupon director.
Boom details
Overture is 205 feet long and is expected to offer between 65 and 88 business-class seats.
Overture will be designed with features, such as in-seat entertainment screens, ample personal space, and contactless technology.
Boom said Overture is capable of flying at speeds of Mach 1.7 — twice the speed of today’s fastest airliners.
At that speed, Boom said the Overture could make a flight from Newark, N.J., to London in 3½ hours and from San Francisco to Tokyo in 6 hours.
It is expected to be able to fly up to 4,888 miles at a cruising attitude of 60,000 feet.
Boom’s stature in the airline industry gained a major boost in June when it reached an agreement in June with United Airlines to produce 15 Overture airplanes by 2029 with an option for another 35. The deal for the 15 Overtures is valued at $3 billion, according to BusinessInsider.com.
The agreement is contingent on Overture meeting “United’s demanding safety, operating and sustainability requirements.”
“Boom’s vision for the future of commercial aviation, combined with the industry’s most robust route network in the world, will give business and leisure travelers access to a stellar flight experience,” United chief executive Scott Kirby said in June.
“Our mission has always been about connecting people and now working with Boom, we’ll be able to do that on an even greater scale.”
Boom said its order book, including purchases and options, stands at 70 aircraft that also includes Japan Airlines.
Boom has said it is working with the U.S. Air Force for government applications of Overture. XB-1, a demonstrator aircraft, rolled out in 2020.
The company said Jan. 11 that it has expanded its Strategic Funding Increase contract with the U.S. Air Force.
The contract is valued at up to $60 million and involves the Air Force’s innovation arm, AFWERX, and its AFVentures division. Those entities are focused on accelerating commercial technologies.
“The contract will accelerate critical design and development initiatives on Overture, including wind tunnel testing and propulsion system definition,” Boom said.
Media reports
Even though Boom doesn’t have an existing product, it is not being perceived as a fly-by-night entity in media reports.
For example, Boom was featured in a Nov. 21 segment on CBS’ 60 Minutes that focused on the potential for private airplane manufacturers to revive supersonic passenger travel.
It also has been cited in recent months in similar supersonic travel reports by BBC, CNN, Fortune, New York Times, Reuters, The Economist and Washington Post.
There already is a potential local connection with Boom.
In November 2020, Raytheon Technologies Corp. subsidiary Collins Aerospace — which has a major operational hub in Winston-Salem — signed a collaboration agreement with Boom to assist in developing Overture’s “inlet, nacelle and exhaust system technologies that enable fuel burn reduction and cutting edge acoustics for cleaner and quieter supersonic flight.”
Boom touted that Overture “is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from day one, optimized to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel.
“The world’s first purchase agreement for net-zero carbon supersonic aircraft marks a significant step toward our mission to create a more accessible world,” Blake Scholl, Boom Supersonic’s founder and chief executive, has said on its website.
336-727-7376