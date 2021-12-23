Albemarle branch included in latest Wells Fargo closings

Wells Fargo & Co.’s latest list of 13 branch closings, disclosed Friday, includes an office in Albemarle.

It raises the total to at least 788 nationwide since the branch-reduction initiative began in earnest on July 21, 2020.

The latest U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency report has Wells Fargo closing branches in seven states.

There have been at least 37 branch closings in North Carolina. The bank has closed Winston-Salem branches at 720 Coliseum Drive and in downtown Winston-Salem. It also has closed two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.

The previous closing rounds involved: 13 on Nov. 5; 11 on Oct. 30; 8 on Oct. 15; 22 on Oct. 2; 17 on Sept. 20; 23 on Aug. 20; four on Aug. 6; seven on July 30; 23 on July 23; nine on July 16; three on July 3; 19 on June 18; 24 on June 11; 22 on May 28; 25 on May 14; 24 on April 23; 24 on April 5; 21 on March 5; 19 on Feb. 26; 21 on Feb. 13; 50 on Dec. 18; 20 on Dec. 5; 21 on Nov. 28; 73 on Nov. 17; 20 on Nov. 10; 25 on Nov. 4; 43 on Oct. 21; 26 on Oct. 5, 2020; 45 on Sept. 30, 2020; 21 on Sept. 18, 2020; 27 on Sept. 2, 2020; 21 on Aug. 4, 2020; and 21 on July 21, 2020.