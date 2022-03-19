Albemarle branch latest on Wells Fargo closing list

A Wells Fargo & Co. branch in Albemarle is the latest in North Carolina to be placed on the closing list by the bank.

The Albemarle branch at 811 N.C 24/27 Bypass East is one of 10 identified by the bank in its latest closing update to its federal regulator, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

There have been at least 42 branch closings in North Carolina.

Wells Fargo disclosed March 11 plans to close its 100 N. Main St. branch in downtown Winston-Salem office by June 1. It already has closed its branch at 720 Coliseum Drive branch in Winston-Salem, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one each in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

The latest round of branch closings raises the total to at least 836 nationwide since the initiative began in earnest on July 21, 2020.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from about 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence. As of Dec. 31, it was at 4,777 branches.

