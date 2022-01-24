Albert Hall, Victoria Hall properties sold for $12.15 million

The Albert Hall and Victoria Hall properties in downtown Winston-Salem’s Innovation Quarter have been sold for a combined $12.15 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The Albert Hall property at 101 N. Chestnut features three tracts: an 0.89-acre tract identified as Albert Hall & Lofts that has 132,844 square feet space; another 0.89-acre tract identified as Albert Hall Office & Condos with 85,586 square feet; and an 0.02-acre tract.

The Victoria Hall property at 111 N. Chestnut St. contains a 34,819-square-foot building that is one of the founding facilities of the research park.

The buyer in both transactions is Victoria Hall Properties LLC, which is listed with an address of 101 N. Chestnut St., Suite 307.

The sellers of Albert Hall properties is Bulkley Investors, Barton/Boespflug II and Vintage Oaks II, all of Sausalito, Calif. The sellers of Victoria Hall are Victoria Hall LLC of Winston-Salem and Janet Barton of Sausalito, Calif.

The properties have been managed since 2003 by Viking Properties and marketed by Sanur Brokerage of Sausalito.

