Aldi plans Nov. 4 debut for Clemmons Market store

Wilmington-based Harbour Retail Partners, owner and developer of the property, could not be reached Monday for an update. It is Harbour’s first property in the Triad, according to its website.

In July 2019, an affiliate of Harbour paid $5.5 million for the building and 10.5-acre site at 2455 Market Center Drive. The property fronts Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

The Forsyth County Register of Deeds website lists Aldi (N.C.) LLC as signing a 10-year lease agreement with an affiliate of Harbour. There also are four options for an additional five years each in the lease.

Harbour has said it “is negotiating letters of intent to fill the remainder of the redeveloped Kmart space.”

"Aldi kicked off the redevelopment project for us," Jim Whelan, Harbour's director of asset management, said in March. "When we bought the property, we knew Kmart was going to close down that location.

"The retail trade area and demand had grown enough — with Clemmons drawing consumers from the south — and is dense enough that we are confident we would backfill it with one to four other tenants besides Aldi."