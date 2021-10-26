Aldi plans Nov. 4 debut for Clemmons Market store

The Aldi grocery store chain will debut its Clemmons store on Nov. 4, serving as the anchor tenant for the former Big Kmart property.
Aldi confirmed in March it would take 25,260 square feet in the 94,841-square-foot building, dedicating about 12,000 square feet to retail space. The property has been renamed Clemmons Market.
The store's operating hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For information about applying to work at Aldi, go to careers.aldi.us.
“What local shoppers will notice is high-quality, fresh foods and low prices in every aisle of the store, every day,” Krysta Cearly, Salisbury regional vice president for Aldi, said Monday.
The Aldi store in Clemmons features a curbside pickup lane and a critical access road circling the building.
Aldi operates more than 2,000 stores in 37 states. It claims to be on track to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.
The former Big Kmart — the largest single retail site in the village since it opened in 1992 — had been dormant since December 2019.
Aldi chose not to wait on other retail tenants before opening. The remaining space is in various redevelopment stages that could leave room for four to six tenants.
Wilmington-based Harbour Retail Partners, owner and developer of the property, could not be reached Monday for an update. It is Harbour’s first property in the Triad, according to its website.
In July 2019, an affiliate of Harbour paid $5.5 million for the building and 10.5-acre site at 2455 Market Center Drive. The property fronts Lewisville-Clemmons Road.
The Forsyth County Register of Deeds website lists Aldi (N.C.) LLC as signing a 10-year lease agreement with an affiliate of Harbour. There also are four options for an additional five years each in the lease.
Harbour has said it “is negotiating letters of intent to fill the remainder of the redeveloped Kmart space.”
"Aldi kicked off the redevelopment project for us," Jim Whelan, Harbour's director of asset management, said in March. "When we bought the property, we knew Kmart was going to close down that location.
"The retail trade area and demand had grown enough — with Clemmons drawing consumers from the south — and is dense enough that we are confident we would backfill it with one to four other tenants besides Aldi."
An Aldi site plan submitted to village officials shows up to five additional tenants, two of which could occupy a square footage similar to Aldi's.
"We're actively negotiating with several other nationally recognized softgoods tenants to occupy the balance of the building," Whelan said.
Softgoods typically involve clothes, home decor and accessories and other personal items.
Whelan said the potential additional tenants already have a presence in Forsyth County, but some not in the Clemmons area or Hanes Mall Boulevard. He said some have a presence in the northwest retail market but realize another presence in Forsyth would be advantageous.
Whelan said the goal is to have Clemmons Market 100% occupied in 2022.
An outparcel site contains a recently opened Bojangles restaurant. Whelan said there are no current plans for additional outparcels.
Harbour lists three main focuses: redeveloping existing shopping centers and/or repositioning or replacing anchor tenants; start-from-scratch projects, typically grocery-anchored, mixed-use centers; and joint ventures.
"The tenants that will be alongside Aldi can play off the vibrancy of the Clemmons market and don't necessarily have to be situated next to Aldi," Whelan said. "It matters more to be in Clemmons.
"We like to think we know the retail markets in North Carolina well, and Clemmons checked so many boxes for us with population growth, the demographics, retail demand and the site's location in Clemmons, as well as off Interstate 40.
"We thought, and we think many would agree, that the Kmart site was ripe for a better and higher use."
