All key COVID-19 metrics begin to trend in positive direction
All key COVID-19 metrics begin to trend in positive direction

The four key COVID-19 metrics moved in the same downward directions in Forsyth County and North Carolina.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday an additional 48 deaths in the state, as well as none in Forsyth County.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.

It was the lowest statewide daily death count since 35 on Jan. 26.

Still, the statewide death total has hit at least 109 on eight of the past 11 days. The record daily high for the pandemic is 142 reported on Jan. 10.

With Sunday's report, North Carolina has 9,335 total COVID-19 deaths and Forsyth 277.

January is by far North Carolina's deadliest month since the onset the pandemic with 2,532 COVID-19 deaths reported. There were 1,542 deaths in December.

For Forsyth, the COVID-19 related death count includes 52 so far in January.

There were 4,899 new cases reported statewide, down from 6,198 on Saturday. The overall total is at 757,526.

Forsyth was reported with 171 new cases, down from 213 on Saturday.

The overall number of cases in Forsyth since mid-March stands at 27,795, with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.

Meanwhile, there were 2,782 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down 101 from Saturday's total.

It is the lowest daily count since 2,730 on Dec. 14. By the comparison, the record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.

A decline in hospitalizations also is occurring in the 17-county Triad region, which had 697 COVID-19 patents on Sunday, down 47 from Friday.

It is the lowest daily hospitalization count since 684 on Dec. 7. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.

Still, the Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 14 weeks.

"While it is good to see our numbers are stabilizing, they are still too high and we need to keep up our efforts to reduce community spread," Gov. Cooper said Wednesday when he extended the statewide curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Feb. 28.

Lower community spread

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Friday that the hospitalization levels are related primarily "to less COVID prevalence in the communities as we have gotten through the holiday surges" since hitting the statewide peak of 3,960 on Jan. 8.

Typically individuals who are infected with the coronavirus will start to show symptoms within seven days. It generally takes another five to seven days for a case to become serious enough to require hospitalization.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the median time from first symptom to death is between 18 and 19 days. The typical hospital stay for someone recovering from COVID-19 is between 22 and 23 days.

Even with the elevated daily local and statewide death counts the past two weeks, Priest said the mortality rate has been "fairly constant" based on the number of cases and hospitalizations.

Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Thursday that the Forsyth mortality rate has dropped from the January peak of about 1.25% of COVID-19 cases to 1% as of Jan. 23.

The state's positive test rate increased to 8.5% out of 63,077 tests conducted Friday. The 7.9% positive rate on Tuesday had been the lowest since 7.9% on Nov. 13.

By comparison, the record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.

DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 10.7% out of about 2,500 tests conducted Friday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday that February has the potential to be another "up and down month."

"The (positive) rate should continue to go slowly down, but if people start getting social again, we could come back in another wave," Ohl said.

Similar to warnings about multi-household gatherings for Christmas and New Year's holiday periods, Ohl cautioned to avoid hosting or attending Super Bowl LV parties on Feb. 6.

"We can't relax yet," Ohl said.

COVID vaccinations in Forsyth County

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

The department's schedule for vaccination appointments is full through Feb. 6. Shots are available to those 65 and older and to healthcare workers.

The department is scheduled to receive between 975 and 3,000 first doses of Moderna for each of the next three weeks.

All vaccinations are now taking place at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building at 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-in appointments will be provided.

The current vaccination schedule is 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. The department cautions that wait times could be an hour or more, and those with an appointment may want to bring a chair with them while in line if they are outside. 

Once appointments are filled, county health officials advise checking frequently at www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate for when the next round of appointments are offered.

The department's policy if there are extra doses at the end of the day is to contact eligible individuals already with an appointment to see if they can come early to receive the vaccine. The department also may contact first responders and healthcare workers who may be eligible."

The department paused the call-in option at 336-703-2081 on Jan. 7.

Novant

Novant Health Inc. said all of its current vaccination appointments are filled for individuals ages 65 and older. When available, appointments can be made through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Novant said individuals not in its network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/covid-19-treatment/vaccine.aspx.

The system had added the ability for individuals under age 65 to pre-register at www.getvaccinated.org. The goal is to have registration information in the Novant system to speed up the appointment process and to be able to notify individuals when they become eligible for a vaccination.

Vaccination clinics: Novant is operating its mass vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekday schedule.

Winston-Salem Transit Authority is offering a temporary bus stop at the Hanes Mall site.

An appointment-only local vaccination clinic is taking place on Saturdays focused on minority communities for between 150 and 200 individuals. Novant said it has plans to conduct a similar weekend clinic rotating around three different church or school sites.

Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist has opened vaccination appointments to in-network individuals ages 65 and over by calling 336-70-COVID.

Patients will be updated about access to vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.

Vaccination clinic: Atrium Health, the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist, has plans for a mass vaccination site in Forsyth. No site or date has yet been set. 

Cone Health

Cone Health's vaccinations are being done by appointment at 801 Green Valley Road in Greensboro.

Cone did not receive any new first doses next week, which has led it to reschedule up to 10,400 appointments to an undetermined future date.

To join the waitlist for a vaccine, go to www.conehealth.com/covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/vaccine-wait-list. An email address is required to join the waitlist.

COVID testing sites

Here's where you can be tested for COVID-19.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16, Feb. 23.

from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6, Feb. 13, Feb. 20, Feb. 27.

• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb. 18, Feb. 25.

For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.

Novant Health

* Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.

* Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.

GoHealth sites

* 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;

* 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;

* 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;

* 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;

* 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;

* 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;

* 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem. 

For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Testing by appointment only.

Call your primary care physician if you're Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.

Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054. 

For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.

Cone Health

Testing by appointment only.

Call 336-890-1140 for an appointment to Cone's sites in Burlington, Greensboro and Reidsville.

For more information, go to www.conehealth.com/covid-19-information/testing.

