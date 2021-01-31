All key COVID-19 metrics begin to trend in positive direction

The overall number of cases in Forsyth since mid-March stands at 27,795, with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.

Meanwhile, there were 2,782 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down 101 from Saturday's total.

It is the lowest daily count since 2,730 on Dec. 14. By the comparison, the record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.

A decline in hospitalizations also is occurring in the 17-county Triad region, which had 697 COVID-19 patents on Sunday, down 47 from Friday.

It is the lowest daily hospitalization count since 684 on Dec. 7. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.

Still, the Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 14 weeks.

"While it is good to see our numbers are stabilizing, they are still too high and we need to keep up our efforts to reduce community spread," Gov. Cooper said Wednesday when he extended the statewide curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Feb. 28.

Lower community spread