All key COVID-19 metrics begin to trend in positive direction

The four key COVID-19 metrics moved in the same downward directions in Forsyth County and North Carolina.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday an additional 48 deaths in the state, as well as none in Forsyth County.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
It was the lowest statewide daily death count since 35 on Jan. 26.
Still, the statewide death total has hit at least 109 on eight of the past 11 days. The record daily high for the pandemic is 142 reported on Jan. 10.
With Sunday's report, North Carolina has 9,335 total COVID-19 deaths and Forsyth 277.
January is by far North Carolina's deadliest month since the onset the pandemic with 2,532 COVID-19 deaths reported. There were 1,542 deaths in December.
For Forsyth, the COVID-19 related death count includes 52 so far in January.
There were 4,899 new cases reported statewide, down from 6,198 on Saturday. The overall total is at 757,526.
Forsyth was reported with 171 new cases, down from 213 on Saturday.
The overall number of cases in Forsyth since mid-March stands at 27,795, with the daily high of 430 cases reported Jan. 9.
Meanwhile, there were 2,782 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down 101 from Saturday's total.
It is the lowest daily count since 2,730 on Dec. 14. By the comparison, the record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.
A decline in hospitalizations also is occurring in the 17-county Triad region, which had 697 COVID-19 patents on Sunday, down 47 from Friday.
It is the lowest daily hospitalization count since 684 on Dec. 7. The daily high for the region is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.
Still, the Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 14 weeks.
"While it is good to see our numbers are stabilizing, they are still too high and we need to keep up our efforts to reduce community spread," Gov. Cooper said Wednesday when he extended the statewide curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Feb. 28.
Lower community spread
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Friday that the hospitalization levels are related primarily "to less COVID prevalence in the communities as we have gotten through the holiday surges" since hitting the statewide peak of 3,960 on Jan. 8.
Typically individuals who are infected with the coronavirus will start to show symptoms within seven days. It generally takes another five to seven days for a case to become serious enough to require hospitalization.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the median time from first symptom to death is between 18 and 19 days. The typical hospital stay for someone recovering from COVID-19 is between 22 and 23 days.
Even with the elevated daily local and statewide death counts the past two weeks, Priest said the mortality rate has been "fairly constant" based on the number of cases and hospitalizations.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Thursday that the Forsyth mortality rate has dropped from the January peak of about 1.25% of COVID-19 cases to 1% as of Jan. 23.
The state's positive test rate increased to 8.5% out of 63,077 tests conducted Friday. The 7.9% positive rate on Tuesday had been the lowest since 7.9% on Nov. 13.
By comparison, the record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 10.7% out of about 2,500 tests conducted Friday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday that February has the potential to be another "up and down month."
"The (positive) rate should continue to go slowly down, but if people start getting social again, we could come back in another wave," Ohl said.
Similar to warnings about multi-household gatherings for Christmas and New Year's holiday periods, Ohl cautioned to avoid hosting or attending Super Bowl LV parties on Feb. 6.
"We can't relax yet," Ohl said.
