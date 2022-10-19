Allegacy Benefit Solutions sold to national insurance firm

Allegacy Federal Credit Union said Wednesday that an affiliate, Allegacy Benefit Solutions (ABS), has been acquired by Hilb Group, a Richmond, Va.-based national property, casualty and employee benefits insurance firm with offices throughout the nation.

Terms were not disclosed. ABS is a subsidiary of Allegacy Services LLC, a Credit Union Service Organization. Most ABS employees will join the Hilb workforce.

ABS has provided consulting and benefits packages with health, dental, accident, vision, and other insurance products customized to help employers attract and retain talent.

Timothy Moore, president of Allegacy Services, said the sale represents “an opportunity (for ABS) to significantly scale up the products and services that are becoming increasingly wanted and needed by employers and their employees.”

“The sale provides significant additional resources for investment in the rapid growth of Allegacy Services, and that’s a huge benefit for Allegacy credit union members.”