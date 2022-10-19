 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Allegacy Benefit Solutions sold to national insurance firm

  • 0
Allegacy Federal Credit Union

Allegacy Federal Credit Union, based in Winston-Salem, said its Allegacy Benefit Services affiliate has been sold to Hilb Group for an undisclosed price.

 Lindy Ritz, Journal

Allegacy Federal Credit Union said Wednesday that an affiliate, Allegacy Benefit Solutions (ABS), has been acquired by Hilb Group, a Richmond, Va.-based national property, casualty and employee benefits insurance firm with offices throughout the nation.

Terms were not disclosed. ABS is a subsidiary of Allegacy Services LLC, a Credit Union Service Organization. Most ABS employees will join the Hilb workforce.

ABS has provided consulting and benefits packages with health, dental, accident, vision, and other insurance products customized to help employers attract and retain talent.

Timothy Moore, president of Allegacy Services, said the sale represents “an opportunity (for ABS) to significantly scale up the products and services that are becoming increasingly wanted and needed by employers and their employees.”

People are also reading…

“The sale provides significant additional resources for investment in the rapid growth of Allegacy Services, and that’s a huge benefit for Allegacy credit union members.”

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

OPEC Trims Oil Demand Outlook, Cuts Production by 2M B/D

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert