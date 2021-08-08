Allegacy joins employers mandating vaccinations for community health benefit; some employees call it unfair

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Students and families faced immense challenges last year, but the American economy continues to recover and there is no rational excuse for continued extensions of non-payment on student loans,” Burr said.

“We now have more open jobs than ever before, and employers are often struggling to fill vacancies. The data shows educated workers have fared best throughout the pandemic.”

Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, has said he does not support legislation to require vaccinations.

A statement from Berger’s office in April said he “believes that private employers should be free to make their own decisions on what policies are best for their companies.” Spokesman Pat Ryan said Friday it remains an accurate representation of Berger’s position.

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said that “arguing that people have a right to be unvaccinated in a place of business fundamentally interferes with the rights of a business owner to employ someone at-will in this state.”

“With freedom comes responsibility. The unvaccinated are directly increasing health-care costs that are paid by businesses, and that decision to stay unvaccinated is a choice.