Allegacy joins employers mandating vaccinations for community health benefit; some employees call it unfair

Allegacy Federal Credit Union has entered into the hot-button sociopolitical fray with its decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of employment.
Allegacy’s workforce of about 400 was informed of the mandate in a July 30 memo from Cathy Pace, the credit union’s president and chief executive.
Employees were told they are required “to complete the vaccination process” by Sept. 30.
By that time, the front and backs of the vaccination cards will need to be submitted to the credit union’s human resources department.
As with most employers mandating vaccinations, Allegacy said it will consider exemption requests for medical or religious accommodations.
Pace said in the employee memo, and in a statement to the Winston-Salem Journal, that Allegacy has taken the mandatory action based on most of North Carolina being in the high or substantial risk category for the delta variant.
“While we know the three Ws — wearing a mask, washing hands and waiting six feet apart — are helpful in slowing the spread, we also realize that it’s not enough to end this pandemic,” Pace said in the memo.
“Additional measures are being put into place to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the Allegacy team.
“With guidance from the CDC and our local medical partners at Novant and Wake Forest Baptist Health, we understand that the best course of action for ending the pandemic and saving lives is vaccination.”
On Aug. 2, Allegacy required all unvaccinated employees, vendors and visitors to wear a mask in all public areas of the credit union, while it is highly recommended in those spaces for the vaccinated.
According to opponents of the vaccination mandate, about half of Allegacy’s workforce has not submitted vaccination cards as of Thursday.
Allegacy said Friday that “while we have already received a large number of submissions, at this time we don’t have the total number of team members that have been fully vaccinated.”
Pace said the credit union “weighed all possible reactions when we made this decision.”
“We believe the health and wellbeing of our team members, members and the communities we serve is what matters most.
“We hope that other businesses will stand with us alongside our medical community to help put an end to this pandemic.”
Pushback
In the week since the Allegacy memo was sent, there has been some social media pushback from employees, including some emailed to the Journal.
Those employees did not want to be identified out of concern that it might affect their job status.
Some complained that a non-healthcare employer should not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations, while others said the mandate is an invasion into their medical history, or the unvaccinated should be allowed to work from home.
Pace acknowledged that “the response from team members ranges.”
“Some are very supportive of this decision and are proud that Allegacy has taken the next step to protect employee health.
“We recognize other team members are struggling with the decision and are working through their options.”
Politicizing vaccinations
The politicizing of COVID-19 vaccines as it relates to the labor force began before they became available in late December and early January.
Many times, the support or opposition to employer vaccination requirements is situational in nature.
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., released a statement Friday responding to the Biden Administration announcing a four-month extension of the COVID-19 student loan repayment freeze.
Part of his statement — that “every American over the age of 12 has had the opportunity to get vaccinated and return to school and work” — can be taken to support taking personal responsibility in order to gain and maintain employment.
“Students and families faced immense challenges last year, but the American economy continues to recover and there is no rational excuse for continued extensions of non-payment on student loans,” Burr said.
“We now have more open jobs than ever before, and employers are often struggling to fill vacancies. The data shows educated workers have fared best throughout the pandemic.”
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, has said he does not support legislation to require vaccinations.
A statement from Berger’s office in April said he “believes that private employers should be free to make their own decisions on what policies are best for their companies.” Spokesman Pat Ryan said Friday it remains an accurate representation of Berger’s position.
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said that “arguing that people have a right to be unvaccinated in a place of business fundamentally interferes with the rights of a business owner to employ someone at-will in this state.”
“With freedom comes responsibility. The unvaccinated are directly increasing health-care costs that are paid by businesses, and that decision to stay unvaccinated is a choice.
“Businesses should be able to take actions designed to reduce their financial exposure unless the North Carolina government is going to pay all costs associated with COVID-19 hospitalization and long-term treatment, instead of having insurance companies take it on,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.
Tyson Farms
Tyson Farms Inc. became last week one of the largest U.S. corporate employers to require workers to make full COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment.
The company has at least 2,244 employees at its production plant in Wilkesboro.
Tyson has since been joined by Microsoft, Disney, Walmart, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines.
For example, The Associated Press reported last week that representatives from General Motors, Ford, the parent company of Chrysler, and the United Auto Workers union agreed to all employees re-masking indoors.
Tyson has set an Oct. 1 deadline for full vaccination for office employees and a Nov. 1 deadline for all other employees. Tyson is discussing those plans with affected unions. Exemptions remain for those with medical and religious objections.
Tyson said it will become the largest U.S. food company to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce.
The company is offering a $200 incentive to frontline employees to get vaccinated, though union approval is required at some facilities.
Tyson said that nearly half of its U.S. workers, more than 56,000, have been vaccinated. It has 139,000 employees worldwide.
Other local employers
Truist Financial Corp. cited Friday its updated COVID-19 policy that requires all employees to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.
Truist has about 2,100 employees in Forsyth County and about 1,700 at its Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro.
The bank has asked employees “to participate in a voluntary vaccine tracking tool to help provide better data on vaccine adoption, which helps us make more informed safety policy and protocol decisions.”
Wells Fargo & Co. said Friday that while it “strongly encourages employees to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine, we are not currently requiring it.”
Wells Fargo has about 2,900 local employees, the bulk of the 3,600 in its 32-county Triad West region.
Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies said in June it was not requiring employee to be vaccinated against COVID-19, but does encourage those who can be vaccinated to do so.
Reynolds has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth.
Reynolds could not be reached for comment on whether it has updated its policy.
“Unless law or certain circumstances surrounding this evolving pandemic dictate otherwise, the choice to be vaccinated is solely that of the employee,” spokeswoman Kaelan Hollon said in June.
Hanesbrands Inc. has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth.
Hanesbrands chief executive Stephen Bratspies said Aug. 1 that the company is encouraging employees to get vaccinated.
“Everyone who is in the office right now has been vaccinated, and we continue to follow CDC guidelines,” Bratspies said.
Hanesbrands’ distribution center at 531 Northridge Park Drive in Rural Hall is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
