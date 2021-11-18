Allegacy plans new Mocksville branch site, Clemmons branch upgrade

Allegacy Federal Credit Union said Thursday it is relocating its Mocksville branch and remodeling its Clemmons branch as part of a growth initiative in North Carolina.

The credit union, based in Winston-Salem, is moving the Mocksville branch from 256 Hospital St. to a new site on Valley Road near the intersection of U.S. 64 in Mocksville. The new location is projected to open in the spring.

Allegacy said the upgrade to its at 6320 Allegacy Way branch in Clemmons involves new interactive teller machines.

“The remodel will provide enhanced access to digital and personalized services from an expanded onsite Allegacy retail team to investment options,” according to a company statement.

In mid-2022, Allegacy plans to add a branch in Charlotte in a first-floor space at 100 Queens Road. Allegacy said the branch will be near several of its employer membership groups.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.