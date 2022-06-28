 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Allegacy plans second Charlotte branch

Allegacy Federal Credit Union

Allegacy Federal Credit Union, based in Winston-Salem, announced Tuesday plans for its second Charlotte branch to open in the fall.

Allegacy Federal Credit Union, based in Winston-Salem, announced plans Tuesday for a second Charlotte branch at 3021 Prosperity Church Road.

Earlier in June, Allegacy opened a 10,000-square-foot branch at 100 Queens Road in Charlotte.

It is Allegacy’s third branch in Mecklenburg County when including a location at 735 Sustainability Way in Davidson.

When the second Charlotte branch opens in the fall, Allegacy will have 18 branches with more than 166,000 members and $2 billion in total assets.

It also operates nine student-run credit unions in high school settings.

