Allegacy plans second Charlotte branch

Allegacy Federal Credit Union, based in Winston-Salem, announced plans Tuesday for a second Charlotte branch at 3021 Prosperity Church Road.
Earlier in June, Allegacy opened a 10,000-square-foot branch at 100 Queens Road in Charlotte.
It is Allegacy’s third branch in Mecklenburg County when including a location at 735 Sustainability Way in Davidson.
When the second Charlotte branch opens in the fall, Allegacy will have 18 branches with more than 166,000 members and $2 billion in total assets.
It also operates nine student-run credit unions in high school settings.
