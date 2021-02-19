 Skip to main content
Allegacy promotes Salvadore as chief financial officer
Allegacy Federal Credit Union said Friday it has promoted Michelle Salvadore to chief financial officer.

Salvadore joined Allegacy in 1997.

She most recently served as Interim chief financial officer and senior vice president for finance, accounting and enterprise risk management.

