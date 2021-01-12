 Skip to main content
Allegiant plans to launch $39 flights to Nashville from PTI
Allegiant Air

Allegiant Air caters to leisure travelers, flying them from small cities to vacation spots. The airline offers regular and seasonal service from Piedmont Triad International Airport.

 LOS ANGELES TIMES

Allegiant said Tuesday it will offer a new nonstop route between Piedmont Triad International Airport and Nashville International Airport beginning June 3.

The Las Vegas low-fare airline said the launch of the Greensboro to Nashville route had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline said fares on the route will be as low as $39 each way. The flights will be offered on Thursdays and Sundays.

It is the first non-Florida route that Allegiant will offer from PTI. It offers or plans to resume routes to Daytona Beach, Orlando, St. Petersburg and Tampa.

“Direct service to Nashville has been on our radar for a long time,” said Kevin Baker, the airport’s executive director. “We encourage the community to take advantage of it.”

Depending on the route, Allegiant offers twice-weekly services either on Thursdays and Sundays, or Fridays and Mondays.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

