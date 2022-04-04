Allegra affiliate pays $1.2 million for office property, tract

A former K&W Cafeteria business office and a separate vacant tract have been sold for a combined $1.2 million to an affiliate of packaging company Allegra Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The properties are at 3250 Healy Drive, which contains 1 acre and a 20,000-square-foot building, and 0.7 acres at 3555 Vest Mill Road.
The buyer is PCKC Properties LLC, which shares the same 8017 North Point Blvd. address as Allegra. The seller is DGV LLC of Winston-Salem.
In August, Allegra Marketing Print Mail acquired Goslen Printing, also of Winston-Salem, for an undisclosed price.
Allegra is part of a franchise network founded in 1976. The local Allegra franchise was started in 2007 by Perry and Kelli Clark.
