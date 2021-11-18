Allen Tate moves local offices into former Krispy Kreme headquarters building

Allen Tate Cos. has consolidated its Winston-Salem offices into the former Krispy Kreme Doughnuts headquarters off Stratford Road.

The real-estate company has taken the third and fourth floors in the building at 370 Knollwood St., which is near Salem Parkway and Thruway Shopping Center.

Allen Tate moved its agents from offices off Hanes Mall Boulevard and Vest Mill Road.

The Knollwood office has more than 70 Realtors, executives and professional staff that include Allen Tate Mortgage and Insurance representatives.

“We are proud to re-invest in our local community, and we look forward to helping clients find their home here," Chadwick Stamper, a Winston-Salem branch leader for Allen Tate, said in a statement.

Krispy Kreme still occupies the fourth and fifth floors.

Krispy Kreme said in December 2017 it was shrinking its local workforce and office space as part of moving most critical corporate functions to south Charlotte, as well as in London.

At that time, Krispy Kreme said "we will maintain our global headquarters in Winston-Salem while creating new work spaces that reflect our ambition, including new offices in Charlotte and London this year.”