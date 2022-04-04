Allen Tate plans April 21 local open house

The Winston-Salem office of Allen Tate Realtors will hold an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. April 21at 370 Knollwood St., Suite 300. The office, which is home to more than 70 agents, opened in November.
The drop-in event is open to the public and reservations are not required. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. Courtesy parking is available in the deck adjacent to the building.
Guests are asked to bring a canned-food donation to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC. For more information or directions, call (336) 778-3990.
336-727-7376