 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Allen Tate plans April 21 local open house

  • 0
Krispy Kreme

Allen Tate Cos. has taken the third and fourth floors in the building at 370 Knollwood St.

 Walt Unks, Journal

The Winston-Salem office of Allen Tate Realtors will hold an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. April 21at 370 Knollwood St., Suite 300. The office, which is home to more than 70 agents, opened in November.

The drop-in event is open to the public and reservations are not required. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. Courtesy parking is available in the deck adjacent to the building.

Guests are asked to bring a canned-food donation to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC. For more information or directions, call (336) 778-3990.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Small expenses you may not notice are draining your budget

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert