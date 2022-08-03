 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Allen Tate purchases Asheville real-estate brokerage

  • 0

Allen Tate Realtors said Tuesday it has acquired Beverly-Hanks Realtors, a real-estate brokerage headquartered in Asheville. Terms were not disclosed.

The purchase marks Allen Tate's entrance into Asheville and nine western North Carolina counties.

Beverly-Hanks was founded in 1976 with the merger of Beverly Realty and W. Neal Hanks & Associates. It had closed sales in excess of $2.6 billion in 2021, ranking it among the top-200 real estate firms in the nation, according to REAL Trends 2021.

Beverly-Hanks has more than 460 Realtors and 18 residential real estate offices, as well as a commercial division, NAI Beverly-Hanks.

With the purchase, Allen Tate has 70 local real estate offices spanning the Charlotte, Triad, Research Triangle, High Country, Highlands/Cashiers and Asheville/Mountain regions of North Carolina and the Upstate of South Carolina.

People are also reading…

The Winston-Salem office of Allen Tate was moved in November to 370 Knollwood St., Suite 300, where it has more than 70 agents.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi poised to visit Taiwan as US-China tensions flare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert