Allen Tate purchases Asheville real-estate brokerage

Allen Tate Realtors said Tuesday it has acquired Beverly-Hanks Realtors, a real-estate brokerage headquartered in Asheville. Terms were not disclosed.

The purchase marks Allen Tate's entrance into Asheville and nine western North Carolina counties.

Beverly-Hanks was founded in 1976 with the merger of Beverly Realty and W. Neal Hanks & Associates. It had closed sales in excess of $2.6 billion in 2021, ranking it among the top-200 real estate firms in the nation, according to REAL Trends 2021.

Beverly-Hanks has more than 460 Realtors and 18 residential real estate offices, as well as a commercial division, NAI Beverly-Hanks.

With the purchase, Allen Tate has 70 local real estate offices spanning the Charlotte, Triad, Research Triangle, High Country, Highlands/Cashiers and Asheville/Mountain regions of North Carolina and the Upstate of South Carolina.

The Winston-Salem office of Allen Tate was moved in November to 370 Knollwood St., Suite 300, where it has more than 70 agents.