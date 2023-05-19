The board of directors for Altria Group Inc. declared Friday a regular quarterly dividend of 94 cents per share.

The dividend is payable July 10 to shareholders registered as of June 15.

In a separate development, Altria and Juul Labs Inc. agreed Wednesday to a settlement with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in which they will pay a combined $60.5 million over eight years for deceptively marketing e-cigarettes.

The announcement follows Minnesota’s three-week trial against the companies in March and April.

The payment schedule is frontloaded: it requires Juul and Altria to pay $22.75 million within 30 days, and another $12.75 million by March.

The value of Minnesota’s settlement with Juul and Altria is the largest per capita of all 48 states and territories that have settled with Juul. It also greater than the total value of Juul’s gross revenue from sales of its products in Minnesota from 2015–21.