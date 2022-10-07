Altria Client Services wants higher royalty rate in e-cigarette dispute

Altria Client Services requested Thursday that a federal judge apply a 10.5% royalty rate to R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. as part of addressing ongoing damages involving an electronic-cigarette patent-infringement complaint.

On Sept. 7, a jury for the U.S. Middle District of N.C. determined that Reynolds Vapor owes Altria Client Services $95.23 million in damages. Altria said in a statement the damages cover past infringements through June 30, 2022.

The jury determined Reynolds Vapor’s top-selling Vuse Alto product infringes on three patents cited in the complaint filed in May 2020.

“Post-trial proceedings will address ongoing damages through the expiration of Altria’s patents in 2035,” Altria said on Sept. 7.

The complaint centers on three patents awarded to Altria Client Services by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office based on filings dating back to April 2015. Altria alleged Reynolds Vapor violated Altria’s patents covering the pod assembly used in Vuse Alto.

Reynolds said in a statement on Sept. 8 that it “intends to vigorously defend the issues remaining for the court, and, if necessary, we will appeal the decision to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit for further review.”