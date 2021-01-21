Altria plans 14-cent hike in traditional cigarette list prices

Altria Group Inc. is increasing by 14 cents the per-pack list prices for its traditional cigarette brands, effective on shipments beginning Sunday.

The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.

Those include Marlboro, Basic, Benson & Hedges, Benson & Hedges Menthol Green, Chesterfield, L&M, Merit, Nat’s, Parliament and Virginia Slims.

The company already increased the per-pack list prices by 13 cents on Nov. 11.

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog wrote in a note to investors that R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. would raise its list price by 13 cents a pack, effective Jan. 28, for all traditional cigarette brands.

It's a pricing strategy that has become at least a semiannual occurrence since 2014. It would be the second 13-cent per-pack price increase for Reynolds since late September.

