Altria positions itself to re-enter e-cig marketplace. Ends non-compete agreement with Juul Labs

Altria Group Inc. has cleared the way to re-enter the electronic-cigarette marketplace after choosing to permanently end its non-compete agreement with Juul Labs Inc.

Altria said in a regulatory filing Friday that it terminated Thursday the non-compete agreement with the controversial e-cigarette manufacturer.

Altria spokesman Steve Callahan said in a separate statement that "our decision to terminate our non-compete maximizes our flexibility to compete in e-vapor."

"It allows us to maintain our economic interest in Juul, to compete organically and through mergers and acquisitions."

Callahan said he did not have additional details about how and when Altria would re-enter the e-cigarette marketplace.

Juul could not be immediately reached for comment on how the dissolution of the non-compete agreement affects its future business.

Although the decision had been expected by analysts, it's still remarkable given that Altria made an industry-shaking $12.8 billion investment into Juul Labs in December 2018 that gave it a 35% ownership stake.

As part of the investment, Altria discontinued production of its electronic cigarette NuMark, which had struggled to gain traction among vapers. Altria agreed to not develop and market its own e-cigarettes products for up to six years as long as Altria is providing services to Juul Labs.

In January 2020, Altria reduced its investment value to $4.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019.

On July 28, Altria disclosed it had written down its investment value in Juul Labs to an estimated fair value of just $450 million. At $450 million, the investment value is just 3.5% of the original Altria expenditure.

The Altria-Juul Labs agreement allowed Altria to be released from the non-compete agreement if the investment value ever dropped to below 10% of the initial investment value, or to at least $1.28 billion.

Altria said exiting the non-compete agreement also included: "the loss of our Juul board designation rights (other than the right to appoint one independent director so long as our ownership continues to be at least 10%); our preemptive rights, our consent rights and certain other rights with respect to our investment in Juul; and the conversion of our Juul shares to single vote common stock, significantly reducing our voting power."

In explaining its July 28 decision, Altria raised the possibility of Juul Labs entering bankruptcy protection if Juul cannot “maintain adequate liquidity to fund projected cash needs.”

Not surprisingly, Altria cited the Food and Drug Administration’s decision on June 23 to ban Juul products at retail.

Altria made the reduced investment value decision even though a federal judge issued on June 24 a temporary hold on the FDA’s marketing denial order.

On July 6, the FDA agreed to put a temporary hold on the order, which allows Juul to continue selling its e-cigarettes and related products.

“The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review,” the FDA tweeted on July 6. “This administrative stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order during the additional review, but does not rescind it.”

The FDA did not indicate how long the additional scientific review would take.

On Sept. 20, Juul Labs filed — as expected — a federal lawsuit against the FDA as part of its attempt to keep its e-cigarette products available on retail shelves.

In the complaint, Juul is requesting the FDA respond to two Freedom of Information Act requests for the scientific disciplinary reviews underlying its regulatory decision.

Background

When Altria acquired its 35% ownership stake in December 2018, Juul held a dominant U.S. market share of more than 70%.

However, the shadow of a potential banning of Juul Labs’ electronic-cigarettes products from U.S. retail shelves has accelerated the market-share gains of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse brand.

The market-share gap between Vuse and Juul stretched to a double-digit lead for Vuse in the latest Nielsen analysis of convenience-store data. The analysis covers the four-week period ending Sept. 10.

Vuse’s market share rose from 39% in the previous report to 39.7%, compared with Juul declining from 29.4% to 28.1%. Vuse also edged ahead of Juul in the year-over-year comparison at 32.9% to 32.7%, respectively.

Altria took a pre-tax loss of $1.2 billion during the second quarter “as a result of a decrease in the estimated fair value of our investment in Juul.”

Altria cited for its reasoning “a decrease in the likelihood of a favorable outcome from the FDA for Juul’s products that are currently marketed in the U.S.” as well as “a decrease in the likelihood of Juul maintaining adequate liquidity to fund projected cash needs, which could result in Juul seeking protection under bankruptcy or other insolvency law.”

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said on July 28 that he had an “underweight” rating on Altria in part because it has “almost no presence in next-generation products” on its own in the U.S. marketplace.

“We think Altria is a melting ice cube and its exposure to next-generation products is very low compared to its peers, and thus it deserves a lower multiple in our view,” Gaurav said.

Cowen & Co. analyst Vivian Azer said in July that despite the drastic write-down in the Juul investment value, “merger and acquisitions in vapor is not off the table, though potential candidates that have received premarket tobacco application approval are few.”

“Within heated tobacco products, Altria still expects to finalize design of an internally developed product by year’s end, though timing of commercialization is uncertain given the need for a premarket tobacco application.”