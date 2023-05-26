Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Altria Group Inc. said Friday that the federal antitrust waiting period has expired for its $2.75 billion in cash offer for full ownership of No. 3 U.S. electronic cigarette NJoy.

Because Altria said there is no further regulatory review by the federal antitrust authorities required in connection with the transaction, it projects closing the deal by June 30.

Altria cleared the way for the NJoy purchase in March by exiting its minority stake in No. 2 e-cigarette Juul while acquiring global licensing rights.

NJoy has a miniscule U.S. market share compared with top-selling Vuse of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. and Juul.

According to the most recent Nielsen report on convenience store tobacco sales as of April 22, NJoy had a 2.7% market share, while R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Vuse was at 41.8%, while Juul was at 26%.

The deal could be worth another $500 million in cash to NJoy if it can gain Food and Drug Administration authorization for certain products.