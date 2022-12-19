Altria relinquishes option to take majority ownership stake in cannabis company

Altria Group Inc. said Monday it will not increase its ownership stake in Canadian cannabis company Cronos Group Inc., a move that is projected to represent a capital loss of $483 million on its fiscal 2022 U.S. income tax return.
Altria, the parent company of Philip Morris USA, said it retains a 41% ownership stake in Toronto-based Cronos that represents 156.57 million shares.
When Altria announced in December 2018 that it was investing $1.8 billion into Cronos, the stake represented 45% of Cronos' outstanding shares.
The agreement gave Altria the option of spending another $1 billion to acquire an additional 10% of the publicly traded company for a majority 52% ownership stake. The option was in the form of stock warrants.
On Monday, Altria informed Cronos that wholly owned subsidiary Altria Summit LLC has decided on "irrevocable abandonment" of its warrant.
When the Altria investment on Cronos was completed on March 8, 2019, Altria had until March 8, 2023, to exercise the stock warrant at $13.18 a share in current Canadian dollar currency exchange rates.
Cronos' share price was worth $2.72 at the close of trading Monday. The shares have not traded $4.40 over the past 12 months.
Altria said it is holding the 41% ownership stake in Cronos "for investment purposes."
When Altria announced its investment in Cronos, it said the investment "positions Altria to participate in the emerging global cannabis sector, which it believes is poised for rapid growth over the next decade.”
Altria said it would assist Cronos with growth strategies; research and development, including intellectual-property development; regulatory affairs; regulatory science; compliance; government affairs; and brand management.
“It also creates a new growth opportunity in an adjacent category that is complementary to Altria’s core tobacco businesses,” the company said.
On Monday, Altria said it "will continue to evaluate Cronos’s business and prospects and all other factors it deems relevant in determining whether it or its affiliates will acquire additional common shares of Cronos or dispose of common shares of Cronos."
Altria's decision to remain status quo on its Cronos investment represented another turning point for investing in publicly traded cannabis companies.
"Altria and other consumer products companies bought into cannabis companies at huge valuations in the apparent belief the business could replicate the profits achieved on cigarettes or distilled spirits," said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
"But, competition and lack of product differentiation scuttled that notion."
Sweanor said that the profits made from traditional cigarettes "cannot be replicated in cannabis without the rare series of policies that create cartel-like pricing power."
