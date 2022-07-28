Altria writes down value of Juul Labs investment to $450M; initial investment for 35% stake was $12.8B

The industry-shaking $12.8 billion investment by Altria Group Inc. into Juul Labs Inc. had been written down again, this time to an estimated fair value of just $450 million.

Altria Group Inc. disclosed Thursday the latest investment value reduction in the controversial electronic-cigarette manufacturer within its second-quarter earnings report.

At $450 million, the investment value is just 3.5% of the original Altria expenditure.

In explaining its decision, Altria raised the possibility of Juul Labs entering bankruptcy protection if Juul cannot “maintain adequate liquidity to fund projected cash needs.”

Not surprisingly, Altria cited the Food and Drug Administration’s decision on June 23 to ban Juul products at retail.

Altria made the reduced investment value decision even though a federal judge issued on June 24 a temporary hold on the FDA’s marketing denial order.

On July 6, the FDA agreed to put a temporary hold on the order, which allows Juul to continue selling its e-cigarettes and related products.

“The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review,” the FDA tweeted on July 6. “This administrative stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order during the additional review, but does not rescind it.”

The FDA did not indicate how long the additional scientific review would take.

Altria chief executive Billy Gifford told analysts that the $450 million investment value “reflects a range of regulatory liquidity and market outcomes.”

Juul Labs did not cite the Altria investment value reduction in its statement, focusing instead on “protecting our mission and engaging with the FDA as part of its supervisory review to pursue a marketing authorization for JUUL products.”

“As we’ve said, we have the science and evidence to demonstrate that our products do in fact meet the statutory standard of being ‘appropriate for the protection of the public health.”

When Altria acquired its 35% ownership stake in December 2018, Juul held a dominant U.S. market share of more than 70%.

However, the shadow of a potential banning of Juul Labs’ electronic-cigarettes products from U.S. retail shelves has accelerated the market-share gains of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse brand.

Vuse’s market share rose from 35.5 to 37.4%, compared with Juul declining from 32.9% to 30.7% in the latest Nielsen analysis of convenience-store data that covers the four-week period ending July 16.

The previous Altria investment write-down in January 2020 reduced it to $4.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Altria said it took a pre-tax loss of $1.2 billion during the second quarter “as a result of a decrease in the estimated fair value of our investment in Juul.”

Altria cited for its reasoning “a decrease in the likelihood of a favorable outcome from the FDA for Juul’s products that are currently marketed in the U.S.” as well as “a decrease in the likelihood of Juul maintaining adequate liquidity to fund projected cash needs, which could result in Juul seeking protection under bankruptcy or other insolvency law.”

Barclays analyst Jain Gaurav said Thursday that he had an “underweight” rating on Altria in part because it has “almost no presence in next-generation products” on its own in the U.S. marketplace.

“We think Altria is a melting ice cube and its exposure to next-generation products is very low compared to its peers, and thus it deserves a lower multiple in our view,” Gaurav said.

Altria also disclosed it could be released from noncompete obligations related to e-cigarette product development if Juul fails to meet certain financial or regulatory criteria.

As part of the investment, Altria discontinued production of its electronic cigarette NuMark, which had struggled to gain traction among vapers.

It agreed to not develop and market its own e-cigarettes products for up to six years as long as Altria is providing services to Juul Labs.

Those criteria include:

If Juul is prohibited by federal law from selling e-vapor products in the U.S. for a continuous period of at least 12 months;

“If our carrying value of the Juul investment is not more than 10% of the initial carrying value of $12.8 billion;” or

“If we are no longer providing Juul services as of Dec. 20, 2024.”

In exchange from being released from non-compete obligations, Altria would lose its rights to have up to two designees on Juul Labs’ board of directors.

“At this time, we continue to believe that these investment rights are beneficial to us,” Altria said.

“Therefore, we have not opted to be released from our non-compete obligations at this time.”

“We continue to believe that e-vapor products, including Juul, can play an important role in tobacco harm reduction.”

Cowen & Co. analyst Vivian Azer said Thursday that despite the drastic write-down in the Juul investment value, “merger and acquisitions in vapor is not off the table, though potential candidates that have received premarket tobacco application approval are few.”

“Within heated tobacco products, Altria still expects to finalize design of an internally developed product by year’s end, though timing of commercialization is uncertain given the need for a premarket tobacco application.”