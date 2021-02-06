Aluminum photography group hopes brand and ownership changes will spur awareness, sales

Izic said that "you immediately notice this third dimension, like they have more depth, because the dyes are suspended at different levels in the coating."

"What you're seeing is light hitting the back of the aluminum, then reflecting back through all those dyes."

Izic said what separates Vivid from other metal printers "is that we prioritize detail retention and really good communication with the professional photographers and the customers."

"If you make your living with your photography, you want to align yourself with someone who has the same focus that you do with the images.

"For an individual customer, once we get your order, we will reach out with advice and recommendations if we think there is a better direction to take the photo," Izic said.

As a full-service photography company, customers can choose from framing options, shapes and five metal finishes.

"We've had athletic groups order life-size images of their players, prints made into the shape of a guitar body, panoramas, murals. That's the freedom we give customers."

What you can buy