Amazon debuts delivery station in Whitsett

Amazon said Thursday that it has opened a delivery station in Whitsett off 6495 Franz Warner Parkway. In August 2020, an affiliate of Samet Corp. paid $2.46 million to buy the vacant 59.4-acre lot in the Rock Creek industrial park.

The 100,000-square-foot delivery station is Amazon’s second in the Triad along with a similar 66,000-square-foot facility in Colfax that has a High Point address.

The Whitsett facility launched with about 50 employees, according to spokeswoman Courtney Norman. It is expected to have hundreds of workers, some of which will be independent contractors, who provide “last-mile” delivery services to customers in the Triad.

The internet retail giant also has a fulfillment center in Kernersville where it has more than 1,000 full-time employees. When asked about a delivery station in Forsyth County or western Triad, Johnson said she "can't speak to any future plans in the region at this time."

Amazon has more than 27,000 full- and part-time employees in North Carolina, all hired since 2010.

