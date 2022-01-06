 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amazon delivery station site in Whitsett sold for $36.8M
Amazon delivery station site in Whitsett sold for $36.8M

Amazon last mile delivery

An Amazon delivery van drives through the Buena Vista neighborhood while delivering packages. The Whitsett property that contains an Amazon delivery station has been sold for $36.8 million.

 Walt Unks/Journal

Amazon has launched a new elder care service called “Alexa Together,” which allows family members to stay in contact with their loved ones that are elderly. Source by: Stringr

The property containing an Amazon delivery station in Whitsett’s Rock Creek business park has been bought for $36.78 million by an Atlanta private real-estate firm, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The buyer is SFG STPK LM Rock Creek LLC, an affiliate of Stonemont.

The seller is ASP Rock Creek LLC of Greensboro, an affiliate of Samet Corp. In August 2020, the Samet affiliate paid $2.46 million to buy a vacant 59.4-acre lot in the industrial park.

In July, Amazon opened a 100,000-square-foot delivery station on a 33.5-acre tract off 6495 Franz Warner Parkway.

Amazon said the Whitsett facility launched with about 50 employees and is expected to have hundreds of workers, some of which will be independent contractors who provide “last-mile” delivery services to customers in the Triad.

There is a similar 66,000-square-foot Amazon facility in Colfax that has a High Point address.

