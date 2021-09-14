Amazon plans additional hiring in Triad, nationwide. Jobs can pay up to $22 an hour.

Amazon said Tuesday it plans to hire 125,000 “local” jobs nationwide on top of 40,000 corporate and technology jobs.

That includes positions in

Jobs in fulfillment and transportation offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour—and up to $22.50 per hour in some locations. The company also provides full-time employees with comprehensive benefits from day one, worth an additional $3.50 per hour.

There also are sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 available in select locations. For more information, go to www.amazon.com/apply.

In 2021, Amazon opened over 250 new fulfillment centers, sorting centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the U.S. There are plans to open more than 100 buildings in September.

Amazon is hosting a virtual career day Wednesday for applicants and current employees. Go to www.amazoncareerday.com to register.

