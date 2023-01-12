AMC Theatres closes Classic Greensboro 18 facility

The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 facility in Greensboro has been permanently closed, according to AMC Theatres’ website.
AMC Theatres officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the closing decision.
The website advises patrons to visit its AMC High Point 8 location at 2705 N. Main St.
AMC also operates AMC Hanes 12 at 1501 SW Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem.
In August 2021, New Church NC paid $1.3 million for the former AMC Classic 10-screen theater at 3640 Reynolda Road. The church is holding worship services in the 40,000-square-foot building.
