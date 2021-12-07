American Airlines CEO Parker plans March 31 retirement

American Airlines Group Inc., which has a major workforce presence in the Triad, said Tuesday that Doug Parker will retire as chief executive on March 31. Parker will remain as board chairman.

Robert Isom will be promoted from company president to chief executive on March 31. He will be added to the company’s board of directors.

Parker has been in the airline industry for 35 years, including as chief executive and chairman of American, US Airways and America West airlines beginning in September 2001.

Isom became the airline’s president in 2016. He has more than 30 years of global industry and leadership experience across finance, operations, planning, marketing, sales, alliances, pricing and revenue management.

American said on Sept. 28 that its Winston-Salem reservation center will close in January with the permanent shift of its 575 employees to a home-based work setting. The home-based program goes into effect for all employees on Jan. 23.

American said in a brief statement that “we are not reducing our local headcount as part of this transition. Nearly two-thirds of Winston-Salem-based reservations team members are already working in a home-based role.”

