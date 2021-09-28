American Airlines employees in Winston-Salem to work from home starting in January.

The decision represents a reversal in strategy from plans to end home-based work at the end of 2021.

"I’m more grateful than I can possibly express to each of you for your willingness to embrace change over the course of the last several months," said Julie Rath, American's vice president for customer experience and reservations.

"You’ve shown that, with the right attitude and support, we can continue to deliver the high level of service our customers have come to expect no matter how — or where — we’re working.

"Because of this, I'm pleased to announce that we're extending our domestic home-based representative program and are no longer planning to phase out the program," Rath said.

Rath said local employees who don't want to work from home, but want to remain employed, can transfer to an office-based position in the Raleigh-Durham, Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix reservation offices.

American said that so far this year, it has hired 440 employees for its RDU reservations workforce.

"It is part of our aim to hire a total of more than 800 new reservations team members in North Carolina by the end of the year," the airline said.