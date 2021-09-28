American Airlines employees in Winston-Salem to work from home starting in January.

The Winston-Salem reservation center of American Airways will close in January with the permanent shift of its 575 employees to a home-based work setting.
The airline informed its local workforce of the decision Tuesday in a memo. The home-based program goes into effect for all employees on Jan. 23.
American said in a brief statement that "we are not reducing our local headcount as part of this transition."
"Nearly two-thirds of Winston-Salem based reservations team members are already working in a home-based role."
Employees have until Oct. 26 to decide whether to work from home, transfer to an office-based job in Raleigh, Dallas-Fort Worth or Phoenix, apply for another internal job or voluntarily leave the airline.
The airline has been leasing space in the 101,000-square-foot building at 799 Hanes Mall Blvd. The airline has more than 900 employees at the local center as recently as 2015.
American said the airline "is continuing to evaluate our facility needs, but plan to maintain a physical presence in Winston-Salem for training, management and support staff roles."
According to the memo, the home-based work setting was prompted by the airline's workforce response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision represents a reversal in strategy from plans to end home-based work at the end of 2021.
"I’m more grateful than I can possibly express to each of you for your willingness to embrace change over the course of the last several months," said Julie Rath, American's vice president for customer experience and reservations.
"You’ve shown that, with the right attitude and support, we can continue to deliver the high level of service our customers have come to expect no matter how — or where — we’re working.
"Because of this, I'm pleased to announce that we're extending our domestic home-based representative program and are no longer planning to phase out the program," Rath said.
Rath said local employees who don't want to work from home, but want to remain employed, can transfer to an office-based position in the Raleigh-Durham, Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix reservation offices.
American said that so far this year, it has hired 440 employees for its RDU reservations workforce.
"It is part of our aim to hire a total of more than 800 new reservations team members in North Carolina by the end of the year," the airline said.
The local US Airways Group Inc. reservation center lost 1,132 jobs between August 2004 and October 2005, hitting a low of 468 employees.
The bulk of those jobs were eliminated by a previous US Airways management team trying to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
However, America West Holdings Corp. also transferred jobs to Arizona as part of buying US Airways in September 2005.
A collective bargaining agreement with CWA allowed the airline to transfer the bulk of domestic reservation sales and service calls to foreign centers until Nov. 1, 2011. The union also accepted a 13% pay cut.
When that agreement expired, the airline returned 900 out of 2,000 jobs to the United States, including 400 in Winston-Salem.
US Airways announced in February 2013 it would pay $11 billion for a bankrupt American — taking its name in the process.
The combined airline chose to keep the US Airways reservation center in Winston-Salem and the American reservations center in Raleigh.
