American Airlines plans 781 more employee furloughs

American Airlines updated Friday its WARN Act notice from July affecting its Charlotte operations.

The update, provided to the N.C. Commerce Department, is that 781 employees are expected to be furloughed between April 10 and April 24.

The first round of furloughs associated with the WARN notice occurred in October when the airlines’ workforce obligation to its federal Paycheck Protection Program ended.

The affected Charlotte operations are at Charlotte/Douglas International Airport, in the receiving, training and hangar operations at 4800, 5000 and 5020 Hanger Road, and its cargo operations at 4716 Yorkmont Road.

The furloughs are expected to be temporary.

There also are 40 employees whose jobs are being eliminated between April 1 and April 15.

There were no WARN updates for the airline’s operations at its Winston-Salem reservations center and its Piedmont Triad International Airport facility. There also were furloughs announced for those facilities in October.

