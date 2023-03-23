American National Bankshares Inc. announced Wednesday the planned retirement of chairman Charles Majors on May 16 after 41 years of services on its board of directors.

The bank said Jeffrey Haley would add the role of chairman on May 16 to his duties as president and chief executive. Nancy Howell Agee will become lead independent director, succeeding Michael Haley.

Majors became the bank’s president in January 1993, was named chief executive in 1994, executive chairman in 2013 and non-executive chairman in 2015.

Jeffrey Haley has been bank president since 2012 and became chief executive in 2013.

Howell is president and chief executive of Carilion Clinic, a large health-care organization based in Roanoke, Va.

The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.