The board of directors for American National Bankshares Inc. said Wednesday it has authorized the repurchase of up to $10 million worth of the company’s common stock.

At Thursday’s opening share price of $34.90, the bank could buy back about 286,500 shares.

The authorization goes through the end of 2023.

The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.