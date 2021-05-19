American National board declares 27-cent dividend

The board of directors for American National Bankshares Inc. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 27 cents per common share.
The dividend is payable June 18 to shareholders registered as of June 4.
The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today