 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American National board declares 27-cent dividend
0 comments

American National board declares 27-cent dividend

{{featured_button_text}}

The board of directors for American National Bankshares Inc. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 27 cents per common share.

The dividend is payable June 18 to shareholders registered as of June 4.

The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dumb mistakes you can avoid when investing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News