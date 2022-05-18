 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American National board declares 28-cent dividend

  • 0

The board of directors for American National Bankshares Inc. declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 28 cents per common share.

The dividend is payable June 17 to shareholders registered as of June 3.

The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.

