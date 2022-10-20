 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American National names Greensboro lawyer to board

The board of directors for American National Bankshares Inc. said Thursday it has elected as a member J. Nathan Duggins III, managing partner of the Tuggle Duggins law firm in Greensboro.

Duggins has served with the Guilford Education Alliance, the Guilford Merchants Association and its philanthropic foundation, the Greensboro Transportation Authority, the Wake Forest University Law School Board of Visitors, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro Board of Trustees.

The Danville, Va., bank also reported Wednesday a 9% decline in third-quarter net income to $9.25 million. Diluted earnings were 87 cents, down 7 cents from a year ago.

The bank reported a 3.6% increase in loan revenue to $25.1 million. Its loan-loss provision was at $615,000, compared with $581,000 in the second quarter and $482,000 a year ago.

Fee income dropped 7.1% to $4.76 million. Mortgage banking revenue was off 60.7% to $388,000.

The bank has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.

