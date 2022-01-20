 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American National posts 28% profit gain in fourth quarter
0 Comments

American National posts 28% profit gain in fourth quarter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A sizable recovery from its loan-loss provision bolstered American National Bancshares Inc. to a 28.4% year-over-year net income gain for the fourth quarter.

The bank reported Thursday a 10.9% net-income increase over the third quarter. Many banks have reported slight profit declines comparing the third and fourth quarters.

Diluted earnings were $1.05 a share, compared with 94 cents in the third quarter and 80 cents a year ago.

The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.

The bank reported a $1.95 million recovery to its loan-loss provision, compared with adding $482,000 in the third quarter and adding $585,000 a year ago.

Loan revenue was at $25 million, up 10.8% from the third quarter and up 16.2% from a year ago. Fee revenue was $4.8 million, down 5.4% from the third quarter, but up 14.8% from a year ago.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Face your financial anxiety by reframing your relationship to money

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert