American National posts 28% profit gain in fourth quarter

A sizable recovery from its loan-loss provision bolstered American National Bancshares Inc. to a 28.4% year-over-year net income gain for the fourth quarter.

The bank reported Thursday a 10.9% net-income increase over the third quarter. Many banks have reported slight profit declines comparing the third and fourth quarters.

Diluted earnings were $1.05 a share, compared with 94 cents in the third quarter and 80 cents a year ago.

The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.

The bank reported a $1.95 million recovery to its loan-loss provision, compared with adding $482,000 in the third quarter and adding $585,000 a year ago.

Loan revenue was at $25 million, up 10.8% from the third quarter and up 16.2% from a year ago. Fee revenue was $4.8 million, down 5.4% from the third quarter, but up 14.8% from a year ago.

