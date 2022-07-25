 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American National posts 9.5% second quarter profit decline

Another addition to its loan-loss provision contributed to American National Bancshares Inc. reporting Friday a 9.5% decline in second-quarter net income to $8.14 million.

Diluted earnings were 76 cents a share, compared with 84 cents a year ago.

American added $581,000 to its loan-loss provision, compared with having a $758,000 recovery in the second quarter of 2021.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Excluding the provision, loan revenue was at $21.5 million, up 5.1% from a year ago. Fee revenue was $5.6 million, down 13.6% from a year ago.

The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.

