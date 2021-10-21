 Skip to main content
American National reports mixed third-quarter results
A modest dip in loan and fee revenue for American National Bancshares Inc. contributed to the company's reporting Thursday a 5.5% decline in third-quarter revenue to $10.2 million when compared with the second quarter.

As has been the case with most banks during the third-quarter reporting period, American National had a sizable year-over-year net-income increase of 40.8%.

Third-quarter diluted earnings were 94 cents a share, compared with 96 cents in the second quarter and 66 cents a year ago.

The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.

The bank reported a $482,000 recovery to its loan-loss provision, compared with adding $1.35 million in the second quarter and a $2.6 million recovery a year ago.

Loan revenue was at $22.6 million, down 2.2% from the second quarter, but up 19.8% from a year ago. Fee revenue was $5.12 million, down 0.3% from the second quarter, but up 19.4% from a year ago.

Breaking News